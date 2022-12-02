Plans to demolish a Bognor Regis house and replace it with a terrace of three town houses have been withdrawn on the advice of Arun planners.

A planning officer wrote to the applicant stating concerns had been raised by the conservation area officer and West Sussex Highways about the application for three three storey houses and offstreet parking at 9 Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis.

The officer also said from the council's view this was 'poor provision of the four bed houses in terms of amenity space', there were insufficient parking levels on site and overdevelopment of the site. She invited the applicant to withdraw the application.

The conservation area officer said the loss of the building would not be harmful to the character of the conservation area, dependent on the replacement structure'. A terrace would be acceptable but this proposal was considered to be 'out of character and harmful'.

How the terrace could have looked at Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis

Highways recommended the applicant reviewed guidance on site frontages for parking.

Residents also submitted objections with one saying: "This beautiful rundown property built in the 1930s should be preserved as it sits within the Aldwick Road Conservation Area. It would be criminal to demolish."

A planning statement by Sussex Building Consultancy Limited said: "This application effectively represents a resubmission of a very similar scheme that was approved planning permission in 2006 but was not built.

The property at 9 Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis, which was planned to be demolished. Photo: Google Streetview

"It is our view that the proposal would represent an acceptable form of development and would not cause demonstrable harm to the residential amenities of any neighbouring property."

