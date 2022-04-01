Plans unveiled to build holiday lodges on Horsham woodland site

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build five ‘eco lodges’ at Coolhurst Wood next to St John’s Church car park south of Hammerpond Road.

The Coolham Estate and applicant Frederick Goodall want permission to change the use of the wood to site the lodges as part of a diversification scheme for Rickfield Farm and nearby Coolhurst Vineyard.

They want to build the lodges - which would have wooden cladding and sedum roofs - as holiday lodges for vineyard customers and people taking part in wine tasting days.

A computer generated image of how one of the lodges could look

They say the investment would contribute to the upkeep of the grounds, graves and car park of the nearby St John’s Church, along with contributions to the maintenance and upkeep of Coolhurst Forest.

And they maintain that no trees would be removed to make way for the lodges.

However, some local residents are objecting to the proposals.

They say that the land is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and home to various species of birds and animals.

Coolhurst Wood, Horsham