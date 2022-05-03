With Crawley’s historic ties to the Queen, Crawley Borough Council is putting on a host of free events for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Here are some of the events that will be taking place:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee beacon lighting, Tilgate Park – 2 June (Evening entertainment and lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.)

Crawley Mayor Carlos Castro lights the Beacon at Tilgate Park, Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Gardens – 5 June (Food stalls, picnic tables, and entertainment.)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition, Crawley Museum – 2 June-30 July (The exhibition will include items from the Queen's visits to Crawley)

We would like to thank Crawley Borough Council for giving us a preview of their Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.