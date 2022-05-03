With Crawley’s historic ties to the Queen, Crawley Borough Council is putting on a host of free events for the Queen’s Jubilee.
Here are some of the events that will be taking place:
Jubilee beacon lighting, Tilgate Park – 2 June (Evening entertainment and lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.)
The Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Gardens – 5 June (Food stalls, picnic tables, and entertainment.)
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition, Crawley Museum – 2 June-30 July (The exhibition will include items from the Queen's visits to Crawley)
We would like to thank Crawley Borough Council for giving us a preview of their Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.
See more: Were you there when the Queen visited Crawley in 2006? 40 pictures of Her Majesty's visit to Thomas Bennett School, Queen's Square and County Mall, Memories of the Queen in Crawley: ‘I remember waving at the Queen and Prince Philip as they drove past me at school’
If you would like to find out more about what the CBC is doing for the Jubilee, please visit their website: https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/events