Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital announces raffle winners

As well as the raffle draw, the League provided afternoon tea to patients, staff and visitors at Crawley Hospital.

A lovely afternoon was had by all and the Trustees wish everyone a very enjoyable, special celebration over the next few days.

Congratulations to the following winning numbers: 1st prize: No. 0871; 2nd prize: No. 1427; 3rd prize: No. 0727; 4th prize: No. 0313; 5th prize: No. 1456; 6th prize: No. 1777

Rosalind Phipps, Chair of The League of Friends, with Miguel Da Silva, Receptionist at Crawley Hospital, drawing the lucky numbers

All prizes delivered/collected.

The Friends raise funds with the help of many local organisations and their team of dedicated collectors.

They run events such as Christmas and Easter Fairs, Quiz Nights, Street Collections and regular Book and "Good as New Sales" to raise funds and the profile of the Friends.

Cath Greensted on the left with Lone Sarosi, Membership Secretary. Lone created the beautiful hampers.