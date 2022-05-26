Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital announces raffle winners

As well as the raffle draw, the League provided afternoon tea to patients, staff and visitors at Crawley Hospital.
A lovely afternoon was had by all and the Trustees wish everyone a very enjoyable, special celebration over the next few days.
Congratulations to the following winning numbers: 1st prize: No. 0871; 2nd prize: No. 1427; 3rd prize: No. 0727; 4th prize: No. 0313; 5th prize: No. 1456; 6th prize: No. 1777
All prizes delivered/collected.
The Friends raise funds with the help of many local organisations and their team of dedicated collectors.
They run events such as Christmas and Easter Fairs, Quiz Nights, Street Collections and regular Book and "Good as New Sales" to raise funds and the profile of the Friends.
See more: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations: The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital plant tree in honour of The Queen’s Jubilee with the help of Local MP, Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: Crawley independent coffee shop celebrates the Queen’s Jubilee with live music and cream teas
Donations can be made through the Friends’ Total Giving website: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/charity/the-league-of-friends-of-crawley-hospital