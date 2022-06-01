Platinum Jubilee: Hastings and Rother - here are the events you will not want to miss over the bank holiday weekend

There are a number of celebrations and events taking place across Hastings and Rother this weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hastings Bonfire Society have a free afternoon of family friendly fun at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town, on Thursday June 2, from noon - 3pm. There will be traditional games, stalls, Morris dancing and drummers.

At 3pm there will be 70 gun salute with cannon fire.

Jubilee Picnic in Alexandra Park SUS-220106-160303001

Celebrations take place on Bexhill seafront on Saturday June 4, from 10am - 4pm, on the seafront lawns adjacent to the De La Warr Pavilion. The Bexhill 100 Motoring Club will have a vehicle from every year of the Queen’s reign.

Cream teas will be served and Bexhill Radio will play music from the seven decades. At 1pm people will wave flags for an aerial photograph to commemorate the occasion.

Woody Wood in Hollington has a free Jubilee Open Day on Saturday June 4 from 10am - 3pm. There is a picnic area and there will be a barbecue, crafts, a coconut shy, hook a duck and putting golf.

A Jubilee Market takes place at Butlers Gap, George Street, in Hastings Old Town from 10am - 4pm on Sunday June 5, where you can buy home-made cakes and items created by local artists.

St Clements Church, in the Old Town, has a Jubilee Flower Festival running from Thursday to Saturday, 11am -4pm and will also be offering lunches, coffee and cakes from 12 noon - 2pm.

A free Jubilee Picnic takes place in Alexandra Park from 11am - 4pm on Sunday June 5, at the Art in the Park Pavilion. Bring a picnic. There will be children’s entertainments, cakes, dance, music and song and prizes for the best crowns.

Fairlight has an exhibition of colourful royal scarecrows through the village and the two day Fairfest Jubilee Jamboree takes place on Wood Field Recreation Ground mon Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5. The fun starts with our music night on Saturday 4th at 5pm with Steve Sinatra, Blues Brothers-Soul Sisters and The Kytes. The festivities continue on Sunday at 12noon with craft stalls, a dog show, bouncy castle, falconry, face painting, barebecue, bar and much more.