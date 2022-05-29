The Mill Primary celebrated the Queen's Jubilee today by singing, making flags and the day was finished with a whole school picnic.

Gossops Green Primary's school field was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue yesterday as children, staff, family and friends shared in a Platinum Jubilee Picnic in celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Proceedings began at 11.30am when family and friends of the school joined together to enjoy all 570 children and staff perform several songs, including Gary Barlow's 'Sing' - written for the Queen's 60th Jubilee - and culminating in a rousing rendition of the National Anthem, accompanied with much waving of flags and three cheers for Her Majesty.

The whole school community then enjoyed a family picnic, where there was a chance for everyone to admire the special Platinum Jubilee Quilt created in honour of such a momentous time in the history of the monarchy. Each of the school's 21 classes designed a striking design square of iconic imagery associated with the Queen.

Talented teacher, Lucy Gianella, then applied her creative sewing skills by creating a quilt from the individual squares (see pic). The school intends to display the Jubilee Quilt in school for all to admire over the coming months.

Langley Green Primary also held a picnic.

Each school sent in pictures from their events.

