Platinum Jubilee: Westergate Home residents enjoy celebrations fit for a Queen

Residents at Westergate House Care Home enjoyed celebrations fit for a Queen over the bank holiday weekend.

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:30 pm

To mark Her Majesty’s milestone, the home held a garden party – complete with Pimms and strawberries afternoon – enjoyed a carvery lunch and took part in a royal quiz.

Residents came together to celebrate the longest reigning monarch and reminisce about what she means to each of them.

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager at Westergate House, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, it has been such fun.

Jubilee garden party at Westergate House Care Home.

“Our staff and residents love the Queen and so they were all so excited to take part.

“It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

“It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

