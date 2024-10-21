Plumpton in top ten racecourses in the UK after growing in popularity over the past decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plumpton racecourse is in the top 10 UK racecourses that have grown in popularity over the past decade.

New research by Online Betting Guide (OLBG) looked into the racecourses with the biggest attendance.

It also looked at the racecourses with the highest attendance per event, the ones increasing and decreasing in popularity the most, those with the highest number of annual searches and whether racegoers prefer flat or jump racing.

People can see the research at www.olbg.com/blogs/horse-racing-attendance-report.

An OLBG spokesperson at www.olbg.com said: “Plumpton is a jump racing venue in East Sussex that attracted around 38,000 fans in 2023, a rise of over 46 pe cent from 2014 when just over 26,000 people were in attendance. The biggest race at the course is the Sussex National Handicap Chase.”

Plumpton has the second-highest attendance increase over the past decade and the racecourse was ranked 25th in the most searched-for racecourses with 2,330 searches carried out between September 2023 and August 2024.

The research showed that Warwick Racecourse has seen attendance figures over the past 10 years increase by almost 50 per cent, which is higher than any other course in the country. Warwick has an average raceday attendance of 2,221 and 3,516 per month and is in the top 20 list of the most searched-for UK racecourses. Between September 2023 and August 2024, more than 5,600 online searches were made.

The UK racecourses that have grown in popularity the most, according to OLBG, are: 1 – Warwick, 2 – Plumpton, 3 – Newcastle, 4 – Bonagor-on-Dee, 5 – Ludlow, 6 – Exeter, 7 – Cartmel, 8 – Bath, 9 – Cheltenham, 10 – Goodwood.