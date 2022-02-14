Polegate horse sanctuary ‘hopeful’ for a brighter future

Little Bramley Farm Horse Sanctuary is self-funded and has been based at Sayerland Lane for 14 years.

In July last year it was revealed the sanctuary for rescue horses would be evicted.

Little Bramley continued to look for new premises at the risk of becoming homeless.

In December an online campaign was launched to save the sanctuary which is made up of 26 horses. It was hoped it would find Little Bramley a long-term solution.

Now the sanctuary has been told to vacate its current site but there is a brighter future of the charity.

Owners Zoe McQuade and Pat Evans said the land owner now wants the land back so they’ve been looking for new premises. They’ve got an extension on some nearby land which will be a short-term home to the horses. They are currently moving from to this short-term home.

However, Zoe said she’s ‘hopeful’ Little Bramley will be moving to land in Horam in a couple of months, depending on sales for the land owner going through successfully – something the pair are relieved about.