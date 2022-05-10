Polegate ‘Techno Gran’ celebrates turning 90 with adrenaline-filled experience

Janet Webber lived in Eastbourne most of her life and now lives in the Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes in Polegate.

As well as getting her family together for a tea party at The View Hotel in Eastbourne on March 13, Janet asked to go on a helicopter ride when she turned 90 on March 14.

Janet said, “I asked for the helicopter ride just because it sounded fun and a new thing to do, which I’ve always enjoyed.

Left to right: Janet Webber, pilot Alex Gooch, Deborah Whitehouse, Richard Webber. Photo from Adele Howes.

“I am excited about doing something new, I always like learning new skills and experiencing new challenges. It was kindly given to me by my six grandchildren.”

Adele Howes, one of Janet’s granchildren, said, “The one thing that makes Janet stand out as a granny is her ability to keep learning, growing and thriving as a person. She is always up for a new challenge where she can learn something new.

“Her ability to not only keep up, but also to keep ahead of the game when it comes to technology. She bought a computer in the year 2000 and has never looked back.”

Adele said since buying the computer, Janet has ‘mastered’ technology including Instagram, Netflix, and Whatsapp.

She said, “You name it she can do it. God knows what would happen if she went on Tinder! No wonder we all know her as ‘Techno Gran’.”

Not only is Janet a master of technology, at the age of 86 she swan the length of the English Channel over a few weeks to raise £1,500 for the Mothers’ Union charity.

Adele called Janet an ‘inspiration’.

Janet worked as a receptionist and dental nurse alongside her husband John Webber. John died in 2006 and since then Janet moved to the Polegate complex to continue living an active lifestyle with hobbies including swimming, crafts and cake decorating.

Adele said, “Her enthusiasm and energy is boundless, and we all marvel at Janet’s joie de vivre, literally her exuberant enjoyment of life. She is extremely loving and caring to her family and friends.”

The ride went ahead on Sunday (May 8) from Shoreham Airport, they flew along the coastline to Newhaven, inland to Lewes and Glyndebourne, then eventually back to Shoreham.

Speaking afterwards Janet said, “The whole flight was great, exciting and comfortable. It was fun wearing the headphones and talking to each other but listening to air traffic control from Shoreham as well.

“Exciting to see familiar places from above, and finding my son’s flat on the Shoreham estuary, and familiar and famous landmarks.”