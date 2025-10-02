Police to work with public and businesses in Eastbourne to tackle anti-social behaviour over Halloween
Sussex Police have also issued posters which residents can put up outside their homes displaying if ‘trick-or-treaters’ are welcome or not.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Posters are available to download and print from the Sussex Police Website (search Halloween in the search bar) or alternatively, you can pick one up from your Neighbourhood Policing Team at one of our upcoming community meetings.
"The dates for the community meetings are as follows:
“Monday, October 6, 3pm - 4pm, Langney Shopping Centre, outside Iceland.
“Wednesday, October 8, 3pm - 4pm, outside Gildregde House School, Compton Place Road
“Thursday, October 9, 10.30am – 11am, Community Wise, community café drop in along Ocklynge Road.
“Friday, October 10, 11.30am – 12pm, officers outside Turing School on Larkspur Drive.
“Thursday, October 16, 11am – 12pm, Old Town, outside the Co-Op on Albert Parade.
“Monday, October 27, 10am – 2pm, Hampden Park café, Hampden Park.
“Thursday, October 30, 11am – 1pm, Langney Community Centre.”