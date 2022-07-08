'Poor ticket sales' scupper major Leonardslee Gardens event

Organisers of Enchanted Leonardslee – which was due to be held at the gardens in Lower Beeding later this month – blame the cost of living crisis hitting family budgets.

They say that the event, which was to include street theatre, shows, live music and ‘unicorns, fairies and other mythical creatures’, is now being rescheduled for next year.

In a statement, the organisers say: “We have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Enchanted Leonardslee to 2023.

“Due to lower than anticipated pre-booked ticket sales we are unable to continue with our event planning for 2022, meaning the event will no longer take place this year.

"As event organisers we have to sell a certain number of tickets in advance in order to confirm and book the acts and performers that make the event what it is.

"With the increase in living costs we understand the financial strains put on households nationally and that changes and sacrifices need to be made by all, which has had an impact on our advanced ticket sales for this year.

“We are hugely disappointed to be in this situation but are looking ahead and look forward to welcoming you to Enchanted 2023."

A spokesperson added: “If you are a ticket holder you would have received an email detailing your options.

"If you have not received this then please contact [email protected] for assistance.