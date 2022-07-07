Tributes to 'bright, funny and intelligent' teenager who died in road crash near Steyning

Steyning Town Community Football Club says it is ‘utterly devastated’ after learning of the death of Finley Shephard.

In a statement, the club describes Finley as ‘a member of our footballing family.’

It says: “Finley,19, had played at the club regularly at youth level, starting at six years old and had developed into an excellent young player wearing the red and white.

"Passionate, talented and wholehearted on the pitch, the free scoring centre forward made a huge impact on and off the field.”

It added: "He has spent the last year at university in London, starting his next adventure whilst playing for the university.

“In earlier days Finley had been a member of a highly successful youth side that had won three league titles and five cup finals for Steyning .

“A hugely popular team mate. Finley was bright, funny and intelligent.

"He was also a talented all round sportsman with a wide circle of friends.

"He has three sisters who all play at the club and we are sure his younger brother will be next!!

"His family are a huge part of the community and the sense of loss and disbelief has been widespread.

“We will miss you Finley, and as a club we will ensure we help support your family and friends during this tragic time.