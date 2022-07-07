Devastating fire leads to 'awful smog' across Horsham

Smoke and ash drifting across Horsham for the past few days has left what people describe as ‘an awful smog.’

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:42 am

Some residents have had smoke alarms sounding in their homes and others have complained of a ‘smoky haze’ all over the district.

People in Southwater,Billingshurst, Colgate and Warnham have also been affected.

Some report that they have had ash covering their cars along with the acrid smell.

More than 1,200 acres of Surrey land have been destroyed with smoke and ash spreading as far as Horsham

It is thought that the problem has been caused by wind blowing the smoke and ash from a devastating Surrey wildfire which firefighters have been tackling for the past four days.

More than 1,200 acres have been destroyed at Ministry of Defence land at Bisley Ranges north of Guildford.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service says it is likely to remain on the scene for another 24 hours.

Group Commander Graham Mitchell said yesterday that crews had been hampered in their efforts because of munitions on the range.

