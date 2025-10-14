Pop-up shop to open at Horsham Museum

A pop-up shop featuring merchandise designed by local students is to open at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday (October 11).

The shop will sell cards, prints and tote bags inspired by Horsham’s heritage and the museum’s collections – all designed by BTEC National Art and Design students from Collyer’s Sixth Form College.

The students visited the museum in May this year to explore the collections and draw inspiration for creating their designs. They were encouraged to explore the connection between art, culture and commerce, translating their designs into branded goods that represent both their creativity and the museum’s legacy.

Each design reflects the students’ imaginative approaches, blending heritage and modern design in innovative ways.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing and culture David Skipp said: “It’s no small feat to capture the essence of Horsham’s rich heritage through contemporary design, and I’m genuinely impressed by the creativity and professionalism these students have shown.

“Collaborating with young people from Collyer’s is always a pleasure, and this project beautifully demonstrates how education, culture and community can come together. I encourage everyone to visit the museum and support these talented artists.”

Sharon Porter, subject leader for BTEC art and design at Collyer’s said: “It's been a great experience to work with the museum again.

“After an excellent tour of the artefacts led by visitor services officer Jessica Reeves students were full of ideas about ways to illustrate their findings. It enabled them to experience a live brief and respond to a client, which is always such an important part of their course.

“Professional practice is core to the students' development; they rose to the challenge fantastically!

“The museum is such a beautiful feature of Horsham's community, and they felt privileged to be part of it.”

The pop-up shop is part of a partnership between Horsham District Council’s Museum and Art Gallery and Collyer’s Sixth Form College to support early career development in the heritage sector and will be open from October 11 2025 – January 3 2026.