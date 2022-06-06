Popular Amberley Open Gardens event returns this weekend

Every garden is different: small to large, formal to informal and each offering a different perspective on the village described as the ‘pearl of Sussex’.

There are well established gardens, gardens with work in progress, secret gardens tucked away from view or some with magnificent views over the Amberley Wildbrooks.

A spokesman for the event said: “This wonderful community event has been running for over 30 years and If you’ve never been – it’s a treat in store!”

The plant stall at Amberley Open Gardens

There will be a well-stocked plant stall, ploughman’s lunches and teas in the Church Hall as well as teas at Amberley Primary School. Plus a tombola and a raffle featuring a unique Jubilee-themed quilt designed and made by one of Amberley’s residents.

Two gardens will be playing host to talented musicians.

The event is open from 12 noon until 6pm and tickets are priced at £7, with children free of charge.

Tickets are available at the junction of Church Street with Hog Lane and The Square from 12noon.

All proceeds go to Action Medical Research, a Horsham-based charity also celebrating its Platinum Jubilee this year, having been established in 1952 by a former Amberley resident. It focuses on funding research to prevent and treat disease and disability in babies and children, and helped to fund the first British polio vaccine.