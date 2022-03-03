Popular beach-side St Leonards cafe Goat ledge has re-opened

During that time only the Baby Goat kiosk was open offering coffee and waffles.

Have you read? Hastings mum disgusted to find bacon in her McDonalds veggie wrap

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now people can once again enjoy the popular fish baps, breakfast baps and vegan baps the cafe has become famous for. The cafe also offers local beers and cider and a selection of wine.

Goat Ledge re-opens SUS-220303-080703001

Improvements to the cafe, situated on Lower Promenade opposite Warrior Square, included creating a new serving hatch.

Have you read? Hastings Waterstones has events for children to celebrate World Book Day

Last weekend Goat ledge organised a henna tattoo fund raiser to support the local Refugee Buddy Project.

Goat Ledge is open from 9am - 5pm everyday, with breakfast from 9am - 11.30am and lunch from 11.30am - close.