Popular beach-side St Leonards cafe Goat ledge has re-opened

Goat Ledge has full re-opened this week following a six week closure for a big refurbishment ahead of the summer season.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:05 am

During that time only the Baby Goat kiosk was open offering coffee and waffles.

Now people can once again enjoy the popular fish baps, breakfast baps and vegan baps the cafe has become famous for. The cafe also offers local beers and cider and a selection of wine.

Goat Ledge re-opens SUS-220303-080703001

Improvements to the cafe, situated on Lower Promenade opposite Warrior Square, included creating a new serving hatch.

Last weekend Goat ledge organised a henna tattoo fund raiser to support the local Refugee Buddy Project.

Goat Ledge is open from 9am - 5pm everyday, with breakfast from 9am - 11.30am and lunch from 11.30am - close.

