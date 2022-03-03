Popular beach-side St Leonards cafe Goat ledge has re-opened

During that time only the Baby Goat kiosk was open offering coffee and waffles.
Now people can once again enjoy the popular fish baps, breakfast baps and vegan baps the cafe has become famous for. The cafe also offers local beers and cider and a selection of wine.
Improvements to the cafe, situated on Lower Promenade opposite Warrior Square, included creating a new serving hatch.
Last weekend Goat ledge organised a henna tattoo fund raiser to support the local Refugee Buddy Project.
Goat Ledge is open from 9am - 5pm everyday, with breakfast from 9am - 11.30am and lunch from 11.30am - close.
Have you read? Legendary rock star in Hastings to support young musicians
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK