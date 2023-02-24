Popular Hastings community pub has beer festival this weekend

The Tower pub in St Leonards has its annual beer festival this weekend.

The Festival runs from today (Friday March 24) to Sunday March 26 and offers over 20 unusual real ales and six ciders as well as live music on Saturday from 8pm.

Some of the beers on offer are unusual for these parts and there is something to suit all tastes from strong dark stouts to crisp, hoppy pale ales. All the beers will be available in third of a pint measures to allow people to try wider range. Beers will be available straight from the barrel.

The pub is open all day from 11am and food is available daily during the beer festival. There will be a raffle, meat raffle and 6 Nations rugby will be shown live.

The Tower, on the junction of London Road and Tower Road, has ben awarded community pub of the year by CAMRA (Campaign for real Ale) on a number of occasions.

