Popular Hastings Old Town fish and chip shop re-opens after being damaged in arson attack.

The Blue Dolphin fish and chip shop was back open and serving on Sunday June 4.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST

The popular fish and chip shop, one of the oldest in the Old Town, was forced to close just before the end of May bank holiday weekend after an object, thought to contain flammable liquid, was thrown through a window in the early hours of the morning. A man was treated for smoke inhalation after the arson attack police have confirmed.

The premises has been targeted at least twice in recent years, having all its windows smashed. The Blue Dolphin is one of the busiest fish and chip shops in the area and frequently has queues outside.

A resident who lives nearby at Town Wall, said: “I heard something that woke me just after midnight and heard two sets of feet running toward Winkle Island.”

The Blue Dolphin, in Hastings Old Town, was open again on SundayThe Blue Dolphin, in Hastings Old Town, was open again on Sunday
The Blue Dolphin, in Hastings Old Town, was open again on Sunday

A window still remained boarded up on Sunday but people were able to sit outside at tables to enjoy food in the sun and and the take-away service was operating again.

