Popular Hastings restaurant forced to cancel Mother's Day bookings after break-in

The restaurant, at the Enterprise Centre yard in Waterworks Road, had several windows smashed during the break-in when thieves stole what they could from behind the bar.

The restaurant issued a statement to say: “We are so sorry for all the bookings we had to cancel, but we had a lot of broken glass to deal with. We will do everything we can to ensure this burglary is prosecuted. We are liaising with police and have a huge amount of clear CCTV.”

The team at Half Man, Half Burger, said they were overwhelmed by the support shown to them following the break-in. They said: “The love and support was truly amazing. There were offers to help, discounts, offers to fix the windows for free and all kinds of stuff.

"There is a whole collective of amazing businesses in the area who reached out. It says everything about this area and people looking out for one another.

"The most disconcerting thing is how many local businesses shared their own recent experiences with burglary and robbery.”

The Plough Inn pub, on the West Hill, which is not far from Waterworks Road, also suffered a break-in last week and was forced to close to repair damage done to a door.

Have you read? Hastings says farewell to charismatic fashion designer who created clothes for David Bowie

Have you read? Residents affected by Hastings landslide launch appeal

1 . Half Man Half Burger break-in Half Man Half Burger break-in Photo: supplied

2 . Half Man Half Burger break-in Half Man Half Burger break-in Photo: supplied

3 . Half Man Half Burger Half Man Half Burger Photo: supplied