Popular performances to return to Eastbourne Bandstand in 2025

Top tributes are set to return to Eastbourne Bandstand’s iconic stage, ranging from Oasis, Bruno Mars and Coldplay to Taylor Swift, Adele and a new tribute to Kylie.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A jam-packed programme of tribute shows, weekly 1812 Firework Nights, Kids Disco Party Nights and traditional concert bands will entertain residents and visitors throughout 2025, with up to eight concerts a week planned in the summer.

The season kicks off early on Easter Saturday with the Ultimate 90s Tribute Show along with Easter Sunday concerts from Eastbourne Silver Band and Elton John tribute – Rocket Max.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tributes continuing every weekend through to autumn, a debut from The Kylie Experience is just one of the highlights, featuring a range of the legendary pop star’s classic costumes, dance moves and immense back catalogue of hits.

ABBA Tribute Show at Eastbourne Bandstand. Photo: Chris Parker

After the sell-out success of this year’s Taylor Swift tribute, Swifties can enjoy a debut from another performer on two nights next season with leading UK tribute act - Taylored Swift.

Oasis Maybe return with two shows, after a sell-out performance at the venue last summer, along with many other favourites including Queen, ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, George Michael, U2, The Beatles, Elvis, ELO, Spice Girls, Motown and many more.

1812 Firework Nights will light up the sky to the sounds of silver and brass concert bands from June, and the Kids Disco Party Nights will bring summer holiday fun every Tuesday night, after selling out of all dates this year. Kids will be able to enjoy a new date in May half term, with two Halloween parties at the end of October, prior to a Halloween Party with live band season finale for all ages on October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “We have a sensational programme to look forward to next year with some of the UK’s best tribute performers.

“Watching top musicians against the backdrop of the historic Bandstand, just as the sun sets, really is an incredible experience and one I’d urge music fans to make the most of next summer.”

2025 bookings are now open.

For weekly concert dates and to book tickets, visit: www.EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.