Goat Ledge, situated by the beach at Lower Promenade, Warrior Square, has launched a new cocktail for June. It’s a strawberry mojito – a white rum based cocktail served up with fresh strawberries and mint and it looks like the perfect summer drink.
Goat Ledge also serves coffees, teas and sift drinks as well as local beer and is known for its excellent food which ranges from vegan burgers to crab-loaded fries and fresh fish breakfast rolls.
