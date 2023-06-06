NationalWorldTV
Popular St Leonards beach cafe unveils new summer cocktail for June

The the weather sunny and looking as though it will be even hotter in the days to come, it could be the perfect time for a cocktail on the beach.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST

Goat Ledge, situated by the beach at Lower Promenade, Warrior Square, has launched a new cocktail for June. It’s a strawberry mojito – a white rum based cocktail served up with fresh strawberries and mint and it looks like the perfect summer drink.

Goat Ledge also serves coffees, teas and sift drinks as well as local beer and is known for its excellent food which ranges from vegan burgers to crab-loaded fries and fresh fish breakfast rolls.

Goat Ledge is now offering strawberry mojito cocktailsGoat Ledge is now offering strawberry mojito cocktails
