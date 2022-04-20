The UK's most established ceramics festival is coming to Lewes for the first time this weekend.

Potfest will take place at Elizabethan manor house Glynde Place from April 22 to 24, featuring more than 90 makers showcasing their work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potfest organiser, Matt Cox said: “The most important part of Potfest events is to bring potters and the public together. For nearly 30 years Potfest has been celebrating ceramic art and artists and this year across all seven events we will be putting the work of almost 400 ceramic artists in front of approximately 20,000 visiting members of the public."

Potfest will take place at Elizabethan manor house Glynde Place from April 22 to 24, featuring more than 90 makers showcasing their work.

Established in 1994 as the first ceramics festival in the UK, Potfest now boasts seven events throughout the year located across the country from Perth in Scotland to the south coast of England.

Since it was founded, the ethos of the festivals has been to support ceramic artists throughout their career with a range of shows to develop their work, gather inspiration and socialise with a diverse range of makers from across Europe and beyond.

The artists at Glynde Place have been selected to represent a diversity in form and function to suit all tastes and budgets.

Tom Knowles Jackson, who featured in the first series of the BBC’s Great Pottery Throw Down, will be showing this year at Glynde Place.

Tom Knowles Jackson, who featured in the first series of the BBC’s Great Pottery Throw Down, will be showing this year at Glynde Place.

Tom said: "A platform for potters to display and sell their work and a convenient concentration of a broad spectrum of pots and ceramic art for buyers and collectors.

"Potfest is certainly this, but it is so much more. For potters it represents a chance to detach from often isolated studios, to socialise and engage with fellow makers and clay enthusiasts. The interactions during the event are golden. Potfest is the glue that bonds an ever growing band of clay lovers by bringing our community together over these magical weekends.”

Adult day tickets are £9.50. Accompanied children can go for free.

For a full list of artists and to buy advanced tickets here

Tickets are also available on the day.