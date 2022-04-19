A team of dads from Seaford have signed up to 'The Worlds Toughest Row’ in December 2022.

Matt Garman (53) and Neil Furminger (57) are teaming up with Steve Woolley (46) from Lytham, Lancashire will be aiming to row 3000 miles unsupported from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The trio are raising funds for two charities close to their hearts - Wolo Foundation, a Seaford charity that supports families of those suffering from cancer, and Prostate Cancer UK.

Matt Garman (right) and Neil Furminger (left) team are teaming up with Steve Woolley (middle) to row 3000 miles unsupported from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The group said they want to do the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge to show people that you are never too old to take on a task like this.

The challenge will take 40-45 days, with every one of these consisting of two hours of rowing and one hour of rest.

At night, the trio will drop down to one rower for a two hour shift, while the other team members get a four hour rest.

Since signing up in the Spring of 2020, the group has already had two winters of training behind them - consisting of strength and nutrition training and boat familiarisation.

During the challenge, temperatures will regularly be between 30 and 40°C the trio will come food through rehydrated packs, snack bars and the occasional fish they may catch.

Water will be provided by a solar powered desalination unit that converts seawater to drinking water. Each crew member will consume between 6000 and 8000 calories per day with many rowers typically losing 1lb of body weight per day at sea.

The dads have started their Spring/Summer preparations, with their boat delivered to them at the end of May 2021. Water based training will continue in Seaford Bay and beyond throughout the summer of 2022 and will include from long rows of up to 72 hours.

