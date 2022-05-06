Pothole numbers drop in Eastbourne but compensation claims rise, figures shows

In 2018/19 1,777 potholes were filled, this rose to 2,117 in 2019/20, and dropped again to 1,646 in 2020/21. Data is yet to be released for 2021/2022.
Potholes can cause considerable damage to vehicles so sometimes compensation claims are made. In 2018/19 two claims were made with £214 being paid out in total, there was just one claim in 2019/20 with £150 being paid out for damage caused in St Phillips Avenue.
In 2020/21 there were five claims made with a total of £714 being paid out to drivers – the biggest claim was £359 for damage caused in Hardwick Road.
If you need to make a claim go to https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/application-forms/claim.
