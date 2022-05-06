Pothole numbers drop in Eastbourne but compensation claims rise, figures shows

Data has revealed how many potholes have been filled over the last few years in Eastbourne as well as compensation claims that have been made.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:05 am

In 2018/19 1,777 potholes were filled, this rose to 2,117 in 2019/20, and dropped again to 1,646 in 2020/21. Data is yet to be released for 2021/2022.

Potholes can cause considerable damage to vehicles so sometimes compensation claims are made. In 2018/19 two claims were made with £214 being paid out in total, there was just one claim in 2019/20 with £150 being paid out for damage caused in St Phillips Avenue.

In 2020/21 there were five claims made with a total of £714 being paid out to drivers – the biggest claim was £359 for damage caused in Hardwick Road.

Pothole numbers in Eastbourne

If you need to make a claim go to https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/application-forms/claim.

