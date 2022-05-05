Tarmac is replacing many of Eastbourne’s paving slabs ‘for safety reasons’

Following a recent article on the paving slabs being replaced with tarmac in College Road, more residents have come forward to say the same thing is happening on their streets.

Graham Marsh, of Milton Road, said, “It seems as though all of Eastbourne will undergo the removal of pavements with the replacement of tarmac. In Milton Road perfectly good pavement has been removed without any consultation.

“It all seems completely needless when the money could be addressed to filling in the numerous potholes found in the roads of Eastbourne.”

Paving slabs are being replaced with tarmac in Eastbourne. Photo from Peter Horne. SUS-220505-150052001

East Sussex County Council is in charge of pavements in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson said, “East Sussex Highways is currently repairing a number of footpaths in Eastbourne and other parts of the county that require maintenance, replacing the paving slabs with tarmac.

“Paving slabs can move and crack, creating trip hazards, and replacing them with a consistent tarmac surface when this happens ensures a safer environment for pedestrians.

“Details of the footpath repair work in Eastbourne can be found on the East Sussex Highways website. The work is due to be completed by May 25.

“In conservation areas slabs and bricks will not be changed to tarmac but any existing tarmac may be replaced with a like-for-like surface to ensure the pedestrian environment continues to be safe.”

Conservation areas are sites that have been identified as having high historic or architectural interest.

A spokesperson for Meads Neighbourhood Panel said, “Although as a panel we are concerned about the state of pavements in Meads and Eastbourne as a whole, we do not specifically have an issue with paving slabs replaced with tarmac.

“We are fairly vigilant so if we see that work is going to be carried out we do our best to ensure that it is done sympathetically. Additionally if red tarmac is dug up we try to have it replaced with the same colour.”