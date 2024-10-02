Prankster's 'coffee control area' sign bans coffees in Chichester City Centre

The sign appeared earlier this week.

It’s a common complaint amongst Chichester residents – that the city is home to too many coffee shops.

With two Caffe Neros, two Costas, a Pret a Manger, a Marks and Spencers Cafe, several Italian restaurants and any number of small-chain and independent outlets, it’s no wonder some shoppers feels a little overwhelmed. But one Chichester resident has taken things a step further, pitching up a sign which reads ‘coffee control area. Public consumption of coffee is prohibited 5am – 10pm’ on East Street, near popular international chain Pret a Manger.

The sign appears not long after a similar sign appeared on the window of an empty unit previously earmarked for a Black Sheep Coffee outlet, but which is now set to be used for a Holland and Barrett store. The sign mocked the fact that the venue has been empty for well over a year, despite promising that the cafe would be opening ‘soon’.

Seemingly produced by the ‘Chichester anti-recreation partnership’; a parody account with 1,000 followers on Facebook, similar signs have appeared all over the city, poking fun at everything from high street shops to cricket grounds.