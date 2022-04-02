This is how Premium Bond holders can check if they've won the NS&I's monthly £1million jackpot

The West Sussex winner was one of two lucky bond holders to scoop the £1million prize.

A total of 3,396,079 Premium Bond prizes were handed out in April's draw, totalling a value of £97,637,200.

As well as the two £1million jackpot winners, there were six winners of £100,000, 11 winners of the £50,000 prize, 23 of £25,000, 58 winners of £10,000 and 115 winners of the £5,000 prize.

But, according to MoneySavingsExpert, more than two million Premium Bond prizes, worth a total of £75million, have gone unclaimed as of November 2021.

This is how Premium Bond holders can check to see if they're in line for a potential financial windfall.

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds are an investment product launched by the NS&I in the 1950s.

Unlike other investment products, Premium Bond holders are entered into a monthly prize draw.

Savers have the chance of winning a tax free prize between £1million and £25 each month.

When should I check to see if I've won a prize?

Results from the NS&I's monthly prize draws are normally announced on the first day of the month.

You can usually view the list of winners on the following day.

How can I check to see if I've won a prize in the NS&I's monthly draw?

To see if you are one of the lucky winners, please visit the NS&I online prize checker.

All you need is your Premium Bond holder’s number which will allow you to check for any unclaimed prizes.

The number has either ten, nine, or eight digits followed by a letter.

You can also download the NS&I app for free on Android or iOS.

Amazon Alexa can also check the last six prize draws to see if you can claim a prize.

Is there a time limit on claiming my prize?

There is NO TIME LIMIT on financial prizes from the monthly draw. Premium Bond holders can claim prizes dating back to the first-ever draw in 1957.

How can I ensure I don't miss out on the NS&I's monthly prizes?

Holders of Premium Bonds should ensure that their address details with the NS&I are up to date.

Bond holders should also ensure that prizes are paid directly into their bank account.

These pieces of information can be updated by registering an online account on the NS&I website.

Registering online can prevent prizes getting lost. In April 2019, the NS&I reported that more than 180,000 Premium Bond prizes worth £8million had gone missing in the post.