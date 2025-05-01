Premium Bonds prizes for May 2025 in Sussex
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
High-value prizes for May have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Derbyshire and Suffolk. Unusually, neither had the maximum holding – the Derbyshire winner had bonds worth £25,361 and the Suffolk winner £35,000.
While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.5million.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Five people – four from West Sussex, one from East Sussex – won £100,000, while a further eight – two each from West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton & Hove – won the third-top prize of £50,000.
Eleven people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – six of them were from East Sussex, three from West Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove.
The high-value-winners list for May showed 39 people across Sussex scooped £10,000, 74 won £5,000 and 735 bond holders won £1,000.