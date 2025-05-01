Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people across Sussex have had a great start to May after winning prizes in the month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for May have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by holders in Derbyshire and Suffolk. Unusually, neither had the maximum holding – the Derbyshire winner had bonds worth £25,361 and the Suffolk winner £35,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sussex holders missed out on the £1million top prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.5million.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Five people – four from West Sussex, one from East Sussex – won £100,000, while a further eight – two each from West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton & Hove – won the third-top prize of £50,000.

Eleven people won the next-best prize of £25,000 – six of them were from East Sussex, three from West Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove.

The high-value-winners list for May showed 39 people across Sussex scooped £10,000, 74 won £5,000 and 735 bond holders won £1,000.