Hundreds of people across Sussex are starting September better off after winning big prizes in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

High-value prizes for September have been announced, with the two top prizes being won by one holder from County Durham and another from Cumbria, both of whom had the maximum holding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people in Sussex won the second-top prize of £100,000 in September’s draw, two from West Sussex and one from East Sussex, while six won the next-best prize of £50,000 – three of them were from Brighton & Hove, two were from West Sussex and the other from East Sussex.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

While other Sussex holders missed out on the biggest prizes, there was still lots to celebrate across the area, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from the county who shared more than £2.2million.

Ten people from West Sussex bagged the fourth-top prize of £25,000 – as did a further three people from East Sussex.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list also showed 34 people across Sussex – 22 from West Sussex, ten from East Sussex and two from Brighton & Hove – won £10,000, while a further 62 – 35 from West Sussex, 24 from East Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove – won £5,000.

A total of 721 people in Sussex won £1,000 – the smallest of the published high-value prizes – with 412 of them being from West Sussex, 233 from East Sussex and 76 from Brighton & Hove.