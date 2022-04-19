Property management company helps deliver an Eggs-tra special Easter to children in Crawley

As the cost of living crisis continues to hit low income families the hardest, many people are unable to afford to buy treats like chocolate eggs for their children this Easter.

To help spread a little happiness, the team at Caridon Property have spent the last week putting together more than 300 Easter packs for children living in their properties throughout Harlow, Bristol and Crawley.

The Caridon team delivered the Easter packs, which included chocolate eggs and colouring packs, as well as arranging for the Easter Bunny to visit and host an Easter egg hunt.

For over a decade, Caridon Property has helped house individuals and families on low income and supported them on their journey to finding permanent accommodation. With the rising cost of living, Caridon Foundation, the not-for-profit arm to the business which supports vulnerable tenants, is seeing a stark rise in enquiries from people unable to cope financially.

CEO of Caridon Group, parent company to Caridon Property and Caridon Foundation Mario Carrozzo, said: “With inflation at its highest level for 30 years, and the cost of almost everything rising, these are really worrying times for many people, and in particular those who live on a very tight budget as it is.

“Whilst our core business is helping to provide accommodation to those in need and prevent homelessness, we’re also trying hard to support tenants with a range of additional services that boost their employment prospects, address mental health concerns or enhance their access to educational opportunities.

“Times of celebration can be especially hard for those facing hard times, so we will continue to do all we can to help spread a little happiness along their journey to the life they want.

Our aim was simple, to ensure that children from vulnerable communities are able to enjoy some Easter fun.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard to create a sense of community and inclusion, and we’ve already received some wonderful feedback.”