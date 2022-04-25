Proposal for 35 new homes near Ardingly Showground

Charterhouse said the site (SA25) of about 2.3 hectares has been identified for these properties in the ‘Main Modifications’ to the Mid-Sussex Site Allocations Development Plan Document.
“The proposed scheme fulfils the policy requirements of SA25, with the objective of delivering a sympathetic extension to the village,” said a Charterhouse spokesperson.
Charterhouse said the development will include: 35 high-quality new homes with 30 per cent affordable on-site delivery, parking spaces for residents and visitors, improvements to existing showground access on to Selsfield Road, a pedestrian and cycle route connecting to the existing Public Rights of Way within Ardingly for access to local open countryside, sustainable urban drainage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said the Sites DPD is awaiting the Inspector’s Report.
Find out more at landwestofselsfieldroad.co.uk or www.midsussex.gov.uk/planning-building/development-plan-documents
