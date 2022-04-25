Proposal for 35 new homes near Ardingly Showground

Charterhouse said the site (SA25) of about 2.3 hectares has been identified for these properties in the ‘Main Modifications’ to the Mid-Sussex Site Allocations Development Plan Document.

“The proposed scheme fulfils the policy requirements of SA25, with the objective of delivering a sympathetic extension to the village,” said a Charterhouse spokesperson.

Charterhouse said the development will include: 35 high-quality new homes with 30 per cent affordable on-site delivery, parking spaces for residents and visitors, improvements to existing showground access on to Selsfield Road, a pedestrian and cycle route connecting to the existing Public Rights of Way within Ardingly for access to local open countryside, sustainable urban drainage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Charterhouse Strategic Land is looking to build 35 new homes on land west of Selsfield Road in Ardingly. Picture: Google Maps.

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said the Sites DPD is awaiting the Inspector’s Report.

Find out more at landwestofselsfieldroad.co.uk or www.midsussex.gov.uk/planning-building/development-plan-documents