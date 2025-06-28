A man, who specialises in historic figures, has offered to build a new sculpture in Littlehampton in memory of the late, Dame Anita Roddick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes amid demolition works at the iconic pagoda-style former home of The Body Shop in Wick – a cosmetics company founded by Dame Anita in 1976.

Vincent Gray is keen to build something at the Watersmead Business Park site in the businesswoman’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I read in local press a suggested tribute memorial to Anita Roddick has been mooted. I would be happy to design a small model with a view to opening a discussion.

Founded by the late, Dame Anita Roddick, the little green shop went on to become a global phenomenon, scaling to over 1,900 stores, in 75 countries. The Body Shop pioneered a new approach to selling cosmetic products that was totally at odds with the norms of the industry, putting ethics and sustainability at the heart of its products. Photo: Louise Adams / National World

"It would be good for Littlehampton as my [John] Keats has been for Chichester, with increased footfall and revenue.

"I believe a sculpture would be a most fitting tribute to the international icon, business pioneer, activist and trail blazer. A sculpture of such an important figure would certainly put Littlehampton on the map and thus increase footfall and revenue.

"My plans hinge on whether there's a budget there.”

This newspaper put the idea to Arun District Council.

Demolition of the iconic pagoda-style former The Body Shop headquarters in Wick is nearing completion. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In response, a council spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Vincent for his proposal to create a sculpture in honour of Anita Roddick, founder of The Body Shop and one of Littlehampton’s most celebrated residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council very much welcomes ideas that seek to celebrate our local heritage and those who have made a significant contribution to the community.

"At present, we do not have a dedicated budget for commissioning new sculptures, however there may be other funding streams available, such as arts grants, heritage funding or crowdfunding opportunities. Or the developers at the site might be interested in incorporating it into their new scheme, should it go ahead.”

Amid the demolition works, a planning application (LU/93/25/PL) has been submitted for units five to seven at the business park off Norway Lane.

Demolition of the iconic pagoda-style former The Body Shop headquarters is nearing completion. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It requests the ‘part demolition, conversion, refurbishment and re-elevation’ of the current units and subsequent construction of retail (food and non-food), leisure and food & beverage units – together with associated car parking, access, loading areas, landscaping and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, mystery surrounds the disappearance of unique sculptures outside The Body Shop's former home.

In April 1993, the Littlehampton Gazette ran an article about the installation of sculptures at the Bodyshop HQ made by a team, including a man named Giles Penny.

It was a three dimensional interpretation of a painting by French modernist painter Édouard Manet called Le Déjeuner sur l'herbe.

Giles said: “Recently I was informed of the demolition of the Bodyshop HQ. I contacted the Bodyshop to ask what is happening to the sculptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They said the Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe and another group of five figures I had made (an interpretation of Bathers at Asnières by Georges Seurat) had been stolen.

"This is very upsetting to both myself and the local community that have worked or work, even have relatives that still work at TBS that have been there for many years. These statues were part of Littlehampton for 35 years and are being missed.”

Whilst, Mr Penny is planning the restoration of the existing fibreglass figures, Mr Gray said he is ‘wanting only to register my interest’ as a practicing artist ‘should a commission arise’.