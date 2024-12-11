Proposals outlined for development of new 2,000-home 'garden village' on farmland near Horsham

Proposals are being outlined for the construction of a new ‘garden village’ with more than 2,000 homes on farmland near Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strategic land company Wain Estates is proposing to build the houses, as well as a new business park, primary school, railway station and s olar farm on 437 acres of land between Warnham and Kingsfold.

It has dubbed the proposed development ‘Brookvale Garden Village’ and is currently seeking a ‘scoping opinion’ on its proposals from Horsham District Council before submitting a planning application. However, many people living near the area are already expressing concerns and objections to the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, commercial real estate company CBRE, in a scoping report submitted to the council on behalf of Wain Estates, says that a total of 2,125 homes are being proposed, both ‘market and affordable.’

The proposed site of a new 2,125-home village - Brookvale Garden Village - between Warnham and Kingsfold

It says the development would also include care home provision, a medical centre and country park. A new employment hub and business park would, it says, create local jobs and would form an extension to Broadlands Business Park at Langhurstwood Road in Horsham. But, it says, ‘masterplan proposals are still evolving.’

Currently, the land at the centre of the development proposals is farmland, mainly used for the production of arable crops.

The proposals have already provoked a string of public objections. One person, in a letter to Horsham Council, described the development as “completely unacceptable. Obviously a speculative proposal designed to cash in on the present Government’s obsession to build more houses just about anywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Unbelievable how we can continue to allow development on dwindling farmland.”

Others expressed concerns about the effects of extra traffic on local roads. “The A24 at Kingsfold has an astonishing 14,000 vehicles a day passing through the hamlet … an extra 2,125 homes is going to result in significant negative cumulative implications for the residents’ daily lives increasing the risk of accidents, noise and pollution.”

Another person maintained: “There is no evidence to justify the inclusion of 2,125 new homes in the Horsham District Local Plan,” adding: “This proposed development will have a negative impact on the countryside, landscape, biodiversity and ecology.”