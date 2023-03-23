Edit Account-Sign Out
£1.5k donation to West Sussex trauma charity Lifecentre will help provide life-changing therapy

West Sussex trauma charity Lifecentre has welcomed a £1,500 donation from housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building its popular Wychwood Park development in Virginia Drive, Haywards Heath.

By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT

The donation will provide a full course of life-changing therapy and ongoing support for one survivor who has had an unwanted sexual experience.

Lifecentre, which operates across West Sussex, has been supporting survivors of rape and sexual abuse through trauma-informed therapy since 2001.

People from all walks of life and backgrounds have benefitted from the service, which in 2022 saw nearly 600 clients receiving 4,000-plus therapy sessions.

Lifecentre Representatives
The housebuilder’s donation will support the charity’s tailored therapy programme which is centred around the survivors’ unique priorities and goals.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “The level of care and variety of services that Lifecentre provides to those who have been through harrowing situations is a clear lifeline to many of its beneficiaries and sends a powerful message that no one should suffer in silence.

"We hope our small donation will help someone heal from their experience and receive all means necessary to rebuild their lives.”

Kathryn Slatter, chief executive of Lifecentre, said: “We would like to thank Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for the incredibly generous donation.

Lifecentre Representatives
"It will support one survivor through a full course of life-changing therapy, equipping them with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

"We know what a lifesaving difference this therapy makes, improving the mental health of our clients and helping them to engage in everyday life.

"We could not do it without you, so thank you so much for this kind donation.”

