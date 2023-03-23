Edit Account-Sign Out
Celebrate the King’s Coronation with an Afternoon Tea at Bolney Wine Estate

With the upcoming coronation, how better to celebrate than with a traditional Afternoon Tea paired with award-winning English sparkling wine?

By Georgia WeaserContributor
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT

On May 8/9, Bolney Wine Estate will be hosting a royal celebration amongst the budding spring vines.

Bring a blanket or find a spot at one of the picnic benches, ready to enjoy everything from delicious earl grey and blackberry cake, coronation chicken sandwiches, gold-leaf macarons and of course the classic scones with cream and jam.

The Afternoon Tea boxes (priced £85) are for two, and include a bottle of either Bolney Bubbly or Bolney Bubbly Rosé.

    Bolney Wine Estate Coronation Afternoon Tea

    Children’s boxes (£10) will also be available to book so that the whole family can be part of the celebrations.

    Bookings can be made now at the Bolney website - bolneywineestate.com/product/coronation-afternoon-tea

    Bolney Wine Estate is located on the edge of the South Downs and comprises five unique vineyard sites, where the vineyard team works hard throughout the year caring for the vines.

