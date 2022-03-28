£2.5 million development to take place at Chichester Christian youth centre

A £2.5 million development is set to take place at the Christian Youth Enterprise centre in Chidham.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 28th March 2022, 2:11 pm
Artists impression of the new Delta building to provide updated changing facilities, staff accommodation and more. SUS-220328-140509001

The development, named ‘Project Delta’, is set to take commence in October later this year.

An anonymous person donated £750,000 to the charity in late 2018, who after being impressed with the charity’s history, operation and the combination of Christian ministry, youth work and sail, recognised the need for the buildings on the site to be renewed due to increased demand and changes in requirements.

There will be two phases of the build; the first is to completely renovate our changing facilities and onsite accommodation for staff. This phase is currently estimated at £2.15 million for which we have been fundraising to close the gap with the original donation.

Planning permission has since been granted and building will commence in October and finish in March 2023 for the summer season to begin.

The new building will provide updated, accessible changing facilities for our guests as well as new staff accommodation, workshops and training spaces.

