Pub that was once a shop named best in Sussex for beer and cider lovers

The Watchmakers Arms has been voted Sussex Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The pub, at 84 Goldstone Villas in Hove, close to Brighton, was Hove’s first ever micropub when it opened in 2015. It was once a watchmaker’s shop in 1889. The theme is carried throughout the pub with clocks and watches on the walls.

The pub is famed for its friendly atmosphere and ever-changing range of beers and ciders. The Watchmakers now brews its own beer after taking over a 100 litre brew kit from Jack Tavare, who is now head brewer at Hand Brew Co in Worthing. Some of our most popular house beers include Old Timer, Bezel Bitter, Pocketwatch Pale and Secondhand APA along with many other one-off brews.

Their Pendulum Chocolate and Hazelnut Porter was voted Beer of the Festival at the South Downs Beer and Cider Festival in Lewes earlier this year.

The CAMRA award means it is rated among the top 16 pubs in the UK by the organisation and it also features in CAMRA’s 2024 Good Beer Guide, which is rated as a ‘bible’ by beer lovers.

The aim of the Watchmaker’s Arms was to create a warm, welcoming space where the community could meet for conversation without the distractions of music, TV’s or games machines.

For opening hours and up to date lists of the current beers and ciders available, visit www.thewatchmakersarms.co.uk

