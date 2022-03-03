Public meeting to be held to discuss plans for 480 homes plan at Bognor Regis Golf Club

The parish council will be holding the public meeting and an extraordinary planning committee meeting on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Felpham Community Hall, Meaden Way, Felpham, PO22 8FA to discuss the application for the residential development (FP/274/21/OUT) at the current course and the new course (M/16/22/PL).

Doors will open at 12.30pm with documents on public display.

Members of the public can attend, and any public questions can be asked.

Bognor Regis Golf Club could be turned into a housing development

The extraordinary planning committee meeting starts at 2pm.

If you wish to speak at the meeting, please submit your question as soon as possible to Felpham Parish Council via email to [email protected] or post to Felpham Community Hall.

The council expects a high attendance so speaking time will be limited to three minutes per person.

Preference will be given to those who have submitted questions in advance.

The council said: “It is very important that any objections/supporting statements should be sent directly and individually to Arun District Council and comments must be made on material planning matters.

“Lists of these can be found on the Felpham Parish Council website and on display in the Community Hall.”