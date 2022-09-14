The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Durrington High School, on March 26, 1999.

There they met dignitaries, staff and pupils – including children from local primary schools.

Peter Woods, who was a senior tutor at the time and is now retired, said it was an ‘incredible day from the moment it started’.

Emily Isham, Jason Phillips, Sharon Nixon, Lizzie Poole and Peter Woods were all at Durrington High School on the day of the Queen’s visit in 1999

“The excitement was building although you really didn't know about what was going to happen,” he said. "A whole group of us were invited to meet her. My wife and I were included as we had been there over 25 years.

“The Queen was very gracious. I remember vividly the whole day when everybody was completely awestruck. It was a tremendous day. The sheer humanity of the lady and the grace was just unforgettable.”

Emily Isham, who was a 21-year-old university student completing work experience at the Vale School at the time, recalled receiving 40 pages of guidance about ‘how to behave’ – but was quickly put at ease by the Queen.

Durrington High School was presented with a portrait of the Queen and Phillip on the day which they both signed. It is still proudly displayed in the school, to this day

"She exuded warmth and serenity,” said Emily. “She was ever so gracious.

"The atmosphere changed as soon as the sports' hall doors opened and she walked in.

"There were gasps but we were told to carry on as normal.”

Emily added that the ‘whole town was excited by it’.

A commemorative plaque of the Queen's visit to Durrington High School in 1999

“The traffic was insane,” she said.

"The palpable sense of being in the presence of someone amazing was really clear.

“It was just a wonderful experience and something that will stay with me forever.”

Emily said she felt a stronger sense of loss due to her personal memories of the Queen.

'A Royal Bulletin': Here was the itinerary for the Queen's visit to Durrington High School in 1999

“You feel a little bit more affected, I think, than others because you've met her,” she said.

“You know how much joy she brought to so many people. You recognise that impact because you've been a part of it. It makes a big difference.

“You don’t have to be a royalist to understand the impact. It feels like it was only yesterday that she was here but it was 23 years ago.”

Hundreds of people cheered and waved Union Flags as a helicopter carrying the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Broadwater Green.

The royals were shown around the high school, with displays prepared and primary schoolchildren lined up to hand over flowers and cards.

Lizzie Poole, then aged ten, was one of the many excited primary school children waiting to greet Her Majesty on the day of her visit. She now works as a PE teacher at Durrington High.

“I had a flag. It was raining but we didn't care,” she recalled.

“It was just electric, with such a buzz. Everyone couldn't believe they chose our school to come to. She came through and I gave her some flowers and curtsied. She said they were beautiful.

"She was so lovely.

“She addressed every child there and thanked us for what we had given her. It was just amazing.”

Sharon Nixon, the now-retired head of year, said the Queen was ‘tiny’ in stature, adding: "It was like your grandma being there.

"She saw herself on the TV less than an hour after she walked through the door and she looked amazed.

“It was a very memorable day. It was like it happened yesterday.”

The visit coincided with the school’s 25th anniversary.

The realisation of the event’s significance kicked in when royal protection squad visited ahead of the visit.

Jason Phillips, assistant caretaker, said staff had been given notice of ‘a couple of months at least’ but it still came as shock when the officers arrived to ‘recce the place out’.

He added: “They want to have a look round to see what route they would go and check for obvious hazards.

“That's what was unique about it. It was quite a big deal.

"It wasn't a half an hour job.”

Sharon also recalled somebody coming into her classroom with sniffer dogs.

"They were saying they wanted to see inside my cupboards.”

Sharon fondly remembered her encounter with the late Prince Phillip, who was said to be ‘very intelligent, with a keen interest in the science lessons .

She said: “I didn't know what to expect.

"He was the most brilliant, most charming man ever.

"He was very tall but spoke to every single student, knelt down at their level.

"I just thought that was incredible. Not many people would do that.”

Durrington High School’s new co-headteacher Shaun Allison, said it was ‘quite remarkable’ and ‘so moving’ to see people across the globe ‘feel that loss all at the same time’.

“She gave incredible service and always with such dignity,” he said.

"Events like this, we share that memory with all the children. It’s part of the school’s history and we have a commemorative plaque.