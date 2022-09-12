Queen Elizabeth II: DIVERSECrawley release statement honouring the passing of the Queen
DIVERSECrawley has released a statement to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and to pray for King Charles III on his coronation.
A spokesman from DIVERSECrawley said: “This solemn day is one of profound sadness, as news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II went out across the world.
“It is a milestone in our history, and it marks the gentle and dignified close of the longest reign of any monarch this country has ever known.
“The Queen was part of us all, held fondly in the hearts of millions of people with the deepest respect, admiration, and, above all, love.
“DiverseCrawley families express their heartfelt gratitude for her, for her selfless and steadfast service to her people, for all she did for us and for the world, and for the extraordinary example, she set.
“We remember her fondly when she visited the Commonwealth countries on many occasions throughout her reign. Her memory will endure. May she rest in peace.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the members of the Royal Family. Please accept our deepest condolences.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with The King, as he prepares for his coronation and for the days to come.
“We hope and believe that he and his family will be sustained in their grief by the deep affection that will be shown for his mother as she is laid to rest, and that he will be strengthened by this as he takes his place as our Monarch and a new chapter of our history is born.
"God save the King."