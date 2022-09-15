C.P.J. Field, who has an office in Burgess Hill, has had experience in preparing a funeral for a Monarch. It has historically arranged the funerals of both Queen Victoria and King Edward VII.

Jeremy Field OBE, Managing Director of C.P.J. Field gives us an insight into what it takes to arrange a state:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy said: “A state funeral is a meticulously planned national ceremonial event. There are a number of set pieces, and it is the first time for many years that the main part of the ceremony will take place in central London rather than Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II: West Sussex based funeral directors explain the arrangements for a Royal funeral

“In line with tradition, the King and his family will walk behind the gun carriage bearing the coffin as they proceed to Westminster Abbey. The hymns and anthems for the service have been chosen well in advance.

“An example of a tradition at state funerals will be when the Queen's coffin on the gun carriage is pulled up to the steps of Westminster Abbey by sailor’s ratings from the Royal Navy.

“That comes to pass because for Queen Victoria’s funeral, as the cortege drew nearer to St George’s chapel, the horses got spooked – we understand, by the crowds – and broke their traces.

“So, the naval ratings who formed part of the ceremonial parade stepped forward and picked up the broken traces and pulled Queen Victoria's coffin on the gun carriage the remainder of the way to the chapel.

“The echoes of that we will see in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral because it's now embedded in tradition.

“The final moments of committal (when the coffin is taken into the crypt at St George’s Chapel, Windsor) will be away from the public eye, and allow a final personal moment for the family at the centre of this whole story.

“In terms of preparations, there will be lots and lots of rehearsals currently taking place to ensure every action that is carried out in public is immaculate, reverential, and executed to the highest possible standard.

“It's been a long time since we’ve seen a state funeral with the last being Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

“The protocols of this state funeral are set out in what we now know to be operation London Bridge and contain certain ‘must-dos’ such as lying in state at Westminster Abbey.

“The vigil held round the coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh was a duty that protocol required.

“On the day of the funeral ceremony, we will see in clear formation the Queen’s family including the King following the coffin on the gun carriage to Westminster Abbey. Indeed even that the gun carriage will be pulled by ratings from the Royal Navy is set out in the protocol.

“Protocol also dictates that the family will have a final time with the coffin in total privacy before the coffin is taken into the crypt under St George’s Chapel. A moment that the world will not see.”