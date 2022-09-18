Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: When will the National Moment of Reflection take place?
The public have been invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The event will take place at 8pm tonight (Sunday, September 18) – the night before the State Funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence to reflect on the Queen’s life and legacy.
A spokesperson for the Government’s Cabinet Office said: “The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.
"Community groups, clubs and other organisations across the country are encouraged to take part and people overseas are also encouraged to observe the one-minute silence at 8pm local time.”
Details of larger-scale public events to be held across the country will be published here.
