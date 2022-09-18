The event will take place at 8pm tonight (Sunday, September 18) – the night before the State Funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence to reflect on the Queen’s life and legacy.

A spokesperson for the Government’s Cabinet Office said: “The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

"Community groups, clubs and other organisations across the country are encouraged to take part and people overseas are also encouraged to observe the one-minute silence at 8pm local time.”

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster until 5.30am on Monday, September 19, a few hours before her funeral. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Details of larger-scale public events to be held across the country will be published here.