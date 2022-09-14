Which shops, cafes and restaurants will close in Sussex on Monday for the Queen's funeral?

Wilko CEO Jerome Saint-Marc said: “The whole wilko family continues to mourn the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect, we will be closing our stores all day on Monday 19th September so that team members can commemorate the life and service of Her Majesty with their families.”

Primark said all its stores in the UK will close on Monday.

A spokesperson added: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday 19th September to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We will reopen as normal on Tuesday 20th September."

Jollyes said it is closing all of its pet stores on Monday.

A spokesperson from Jollyes said: “To enable the Jollyes team to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II, all Jollyes stores will be closed on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect. As it is also now designated a bank holiday, all staff will receive an additional day to their holiday entitlement.”

All Poundland stores in the UK will also close on September 19 for the whole day.

A Poundland spokesperson said: “We know how important it will be that colleagues have the opportunity to pay their respects next Monday as the country comes together to honour and celebrate the life of the Queen. That’s why we will keep UK stores closed next Monday. We can also confirm any colleagues who were scheduled to work on 19 September, will receive their scheduled pay in full.”

McDonald's said all of its UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm.

A spokesperson added: “Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”

Costa Coffee said all wholly owned stores will also be closed on Monday.

A spokesperson from the chain added: “Some stores, operated by our partners, may remain open. All Costa Express machines will be switched on in those retailers that remain open.”