Sue Marooney, headteacher at Durrington High School, has been awarded the honour for her services to education.

Sue said: “It is such a great honour, especially in the Queen’s Jubilee year to be awarded the MBE. I was totally taken by surprise when contacted and am humbled and proud to receive the MBE on behalf of all of ‘Team Durrington’, past and present.

"The lovely messages I have already received from family, friends and colleagues past and present are overwhelming. Personally I couldn’t do what I do without the support from my amazing family and professionally without my brilliant team. I am looking forward to a number of celebrations.”

Sue has worked at Durrington High School for nearly two decades and has helped establish the Durrington Multi-Academy Trust (DMAT).

DMAT was founded in 2014, with its goal to support a small group of West Sussex school leaders so they could focus their time on evidence-informed approaches to teacher development.

DMAT includes Durrington High School, Laurels Primary School, The South Downs SCITT (School Centred Initial Teacher Training) and the Durrington Research School.

Sue continued: "At Durrington and DMAT we want the best for every child, whatever their starting point. For our amazing students we want them to have the best of everything. To have choices and for doors to be open to them, so that they can go and live their dreams.

"One person can have a vision and a plan, but it only translates into reality when you have brilliant , hard working, inspiring individuals and teams around you, who make the vision happen. Not just once, but year after year.”

Chair of Governors, Roy Barraclough, said: “All governors at Durrington High School were delighted to hear that Headteacher Sue Marooney has been awarded the MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours, for services to education.

"It is so appropriate that her work over 19 years at Durrington has been recognised in this way and we warmly congratulate Sue on this achievement.”

The Queen’s Birthday Honours’ list recognises the achievements and services of people across the UK, from all walks of life.