Amberley Jubilee picnic on the green in pictures

A parish picnic was held on Amberley's Millennium Green, with tea and cake, children games and a royal toast
The rain held off for the duration of the event, there were tea and cakes, children’s games and a royal toast proposed by author and former Amberley resident Bob Hutchinson.
The event, organised by St Michael’s Church Parish Engagement Group, concluded with prayers by the Revd Gerry Burgess, priest-in-charge, and the national anthem.
