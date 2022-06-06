Amberley Jubilee picnic on the green in pictures

Around 200 Amberley residents celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a parish picnic on the village’s Millennium Green.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:20 am
A parish picnic was held on Amberley's Millennium Green, with tea and cake, children games and a royal toast
The rain held off for the duration of the event, there were tea and cakes, children’s games and a royal toast proposed by author and former Amberley resident Bob Hutchinson.

The event, organised by St Michael’s Church Parish Engagement Group, concluded with prayers by the Revd Gerry Burgess, priest-in-charge, and the national anthem.

