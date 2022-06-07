Queens Platinum Jubilee 2022: Lewes Platinum Jubilee celebrations go ahead despite the weather

Mayor of Lewes, councillor Shirley-Anne Sains, joined the street procession on a trailer as it travelled from County Hall to the Malling Brooks Field.

When the procession reached Malling Brooks – the Mayor went on stage to declare the event open.

Despite an initial fault with the generator, Lewes-based band The Komdoms started off the party, as the crowd gathered for the afternoon entertainment.

Fairground rides, stalls and arena displays, including a tug of war, were all visible during the event.

Following on in the music line up came the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band – playing traditional band music which had the crowd dancing and singing along.

The tea tent proved to be very popular, selling homemade cakes and pastries nearly to those in attendance.

By this time the field was packed, with one spectator describing the atmosphere as ‘incredible’.

After L.G.& B Brass Band, came the Get Back Beats, who played to a crowd of nearly 5,000 people.

All the food vendors and bars had long queues, as The Jjarrs appeared on stage and played all the popular hits of yesteryear, as well as popular modern music.

Towards, the end of their set the rain became heavier, as thunder and lightning got closer to the town.

After the “The Jjarrs” had finished and the next band Le Freak were setting up the strom became worse, and decision was taken that it was no longer safe for the band to stay on stage.

So, a little earlier than planned, the Lewes Bonfire Societies began the fireworks display to a background of lightning and lit the sky with the aerial display.

One Lewes resident said: “Overall, this was a proper Lewes event that could only happen in Lewes. An event that brought together the whole community to enjoy her majesties incredible achievement of 70 years on the throne.

"Well done to the Lewes Bonfire Societies, Lewes Town Council and the Sponsors who gave so generously to support this event.”

The County Town of Sussex began the celebrations on the evening of Thursday (June 2) - when a chain of beacons was lit across the county starting from Windsor to mark the start of the weekend festivities.