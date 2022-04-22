A Lewes resident has began a 8,500 mile expedition in a microlight aircraft this week.

Luke Christophides, a highly experienced flying instructor at Flight Sport Avia Sussex, will be flying through 25 countries over 35 days in Europe and into Asia.

Luke will be taking on this challenge with 51-year-old Graham Naismith from Tunbridge Wells, who isn't flying having only obtained his licence last week.

The pair set off from Kittyhawk Aerodrome, East Sussex in a Ukrainian Skyranger Nynja microlight on Wednesday (April 20).

The duo have successfully raised over £8,300 the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and YoungMinds, a UK based mental health charity for young people.

Their trip name, 35-70, is derived from their route spanning 35 degrees of latitude –Greece and Turkey – to 70 degrees of latitude into the Arctic circle in Norway.

To donate to Luke and Graham's cause click here

Keep update with their progress through Instagram and Twitter