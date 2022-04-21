Jane was only two weeks old when she was found in a shed with her mother and littermates last October.

She had ringworm, a fungal infection, and needed months of care to get well again.

Meanwhiile, 15-year-old Jude was found living on the streets with a large wound on his side and a painful eyelid condition.

Jane the kitten is looking for a new home. Picture: Cats Protection.

“Jane and Jude’s stories go to show the wide range of cats in need that we take in at the centre,” said Karen Thompson, deputy manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre.

“They are nearly 15 years apart in age, but both received the same dedication and care to get them fit and well so they can be rehomed to new owners,” she said.

Jude is now recovering after needing surgery on his eyelids, as well as steroid medication to help his injury heal.

“When Jude first came into the centre, he was in a very bad way,” said Karen.

Jude, a 15-year-old cat, is on the road to recovery and is also looking for a new home. Picture: Cats Protection.

“It’s always heartbreaking to see a cat in such pain, especially as he may have been suffering for a while until he was found,” she said.

But she added that Jude has flourished into an affectionate and playful cat after his treatment.

Jane is now a fun-loving young cat too, said Karen.

“Thankfully her tough start in life has not affected her now she’s had treatment,” she said.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre relies on the generosity of the public so it can continue its work.

People can help by buying a toy or cat care equipment using the centre’s Amazon wish list. This will then be delivered directly to the centre.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat can visit www.cats.org.uk/ncac and fill out an application form.