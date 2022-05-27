The manor house in The South Downs National Park will be taking part in the Queen's Jubilee Beacons on Thursday (June 2) – when thousands of beacons will be lit by communities throughout the UK and in all 54 capital cities of the Commonwealth.

The Firle Place and Tea Room re-opened on Sunday (May 22) and will be open until October 25, 2022 – on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from noon until 5pm.

The county estate will also host a jewellery exhibition later this summer.

The exhibition will trace the history of jewellery through the costume jewellery collection made by designer Andrew Prince for historic films and television series.

Jeweller Andrew Prince has created faux jewellery for stage and screen, including many of the opulent pieces worn by the main characters in the acclaimed television series Downton Abbey and the 2019 film of the same name (Carnival Films and Focus Features).

The jeweller has also made jewellery for the cast of The Young Victoria, Mrs Henderson Presents, Muppets Most Wanted (Miss Piggy) and for celebrities including Michael Jackson and Shirley Bassey.

A real diamond tiara from Firle's own collection will be at the centre of the exhibition, which belonged to to Imogen 6th Viscountess Gage, mother of the current Lord Gage.

Her mother, Lady Desborough, was a leading Edwardian society hostess, Lady-in-Waiting to Queen Mary, and friend to six Prime Ministers including Churchill.

